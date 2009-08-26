Voici une conférence qui pourrait vous intéresser:Appel aux Inscriptions*****The Language of Art and Music:“An International Symposium on the Potential for Artistic Expression to Cross Cultural Barriers”(Berlin, 17 - 20 Février 2011)___Le Langage de l’Art et de la Musique:“Symposium International sur le Potentiel de l’Expression Artistique pour Dépasser les Barrières Culturelles”(Conférence internationale, Berlin, 17 - 20 Février, 2011)L’utilisation de la culture et de l’art pour promouvoir le dialogue et l’entente entre les peuples est un domaine qui, malgré l’intérêt du monde académique, n’a eu par le passé que peu d’impact sur le comportement et les activités des gouvernements et des autres parties prenantes du milieu des relations internationales. De plus, alors qu’il y a un accord très répandu sur l’importance de la culture et de l’art pour sensibiliser les personnes aux différences culturelles, il y a moins d’entente concernant le potentiel qu’ont la culture et l’art d’offrir une plate-forme neutre pour les échanges interculturels, pour transformer les différences culturelles et pour unir les peuples à travers le message de l’art. "The Language of Art and Music" participera à réduire le décalage entre théorie et pratique en rassemblant des artistes avec des experts spécialisés dans ce sujet et dans le domaine des relations internationales pour discuter de l’importance de ces disciplines artistiques.Liste des intervenants attendus pour cette conférence:Professeur Adam Chmielewski - Directeur de l’Institut de la Culture Varsovie 2016, Recteur de l’université de VarsovieDr. Anastasia Lazaridou – Directrice adjointe du Musée Byzantin d’AthènesCecilie Broch Knudsen - Artiste et rectrice de l’Académie Nationale des Arts d’OsloCostas Zapas - Réalisateur considéré par Cineuropa comme « l’un des plus grands réalisateurs du cinéma d’auteur ».Dingeman Kuilman – Président du Conseil d’Administration de l’Institut des Arts ArtEZ, Pays-BasElif Shafak – Ecrivain primée en Turquie, Auteur du récent best-seller: “The Forty Rules of Love”Erna Hennicot-Schoepges – Députée Européenne; Ancienne Ministre Luxembourgeoise de la Culture et des Affaires ReligieusesFranziska Nentwig - Directrice Générale du Stiftung Stadtmuseum, BerlinHelena Bonham Carter - Actrice. Jouant récemment dans Terminator Renaissance (2009) Alice aux pays des merveilles (2010), The King's Speech (2010), Harry Potter et les Reliques de la mort : 1ère partie (2010), Harry Potter et les reliques de la mort : 2ème partie (2011)Ints Dalderis – Directeur de l’Orchestre Symphonique National Letton; Ancien Ministre de la Culture de la République de LettonieJan Vogler - Violoncelliste renomméJohn Holden – Professeur à l’Université de la City, Ancien Responsable de la Culture au think-tank DemosJytte Hilden – Ancienne Ministre de la Culture du DanemarkAmb. Karl-Erik Norrman – Ancien Ambassadeur de Suède en Allemagne; Secrétaire-Général du Parlement Culturel EuropéenMeenakshi Shedde – Consultant; Festivals du film de Dubai et de Locarno; Vainqueur du prix de meilleur critique de film aux National Film Awards de 1999Neil MacGregor OM – Historien de l’Art; Directeur du Musée et Président du 'World Collections Programme”; Ancien Directeur de la National Gallery de Londres; Ancien Directeur du British MuseumNorman Foster - Baron Foster of Thames Bank, Architecte; vainqueur du prix du Prince des Asturies 2009; Architecte de nombreux bâtiments mondialement connu comme le Millenium Bridge de Londres et la restauration du Reichstag de BerlinProfesseur Orhan Pamuk - Professeur et romancier américano-turque; Vainqueur du Prix Nobel de Littérature en 2006Paco de Lucia - Compositeur et Guitariste EspagnolDr. Rocco Buttiglione – Vice-Président de la chambre des députés italienne; Ancien Ministre de la Culture de l’Italie; Ancien Ministre Italien des Affaires EuropéennesSpyros Mercouris - Co-fondateur du parti politique PASOK et Président Honoraire de l’Association des Capitales Européennes et des Mois Européens de la CultureProfesseur Timothy Emlyn Jones – Doyen, Burren College of Art, Newtown CastleProfesseur Tomur Atagok - Professeur et Doyen de la Faculté des Arts et de Design à l’Université de YildizICD Calendrier 2011 (Plus>):Art as Cultural Diplomacy: A Forum for Young Leaders > (Berlin, 14-20 Février, 2011)The ICD Academy for Cultural Diplomacy - February Session > (Berlin 17-23 Février 2011)Contact: