Dear Colleagues and Friends,
On behalf of the ICD, I am writing to bring to your attention the next two major programs hosted by the ICD in partnership with other leading organizations. We are currently accepting applications to attend these programs and I would therefore be grateful if you could share the announcement within your network and forward the information below on to anyone who you feel may be interested in attending. The programs are under the patronage of Sir James Mancham, Founding President of the Republic of Seychelles and member of the ICD Advisory Board Member:
We would also be delighted to have you involved and to welcome you to Berlin. Thank you in advance for your cooperation and support in raising awareness of our upcoming event.
Program Agenda
The Rise of Africa
"Africa and the Global Economy: The Future of Nation Branding, Tourism and International Investment on the African Continent"
(Berlin, from 09th - 12th March 2011) www.icd-riseofafrica.org
As the world slowly recovers from the global financial crisis, international economists and politicians are looking once again to the future. Whilst the emergence of new economic powerhouses in Asia and Latin America is widely agreed upon, however, the influence of the African continent on the global political economy remains unclear. The year 2011 therefore represents an important opportunity to consider this role, and to examine strategies that will strengthen development and foster growth within Africa.
Program Background
The economic challenge facing Africa is unique. Despite a wealth of natural resources, large parts of the continent are underdeveloped and face severe obstacles on their path to growth. Efforts by the international community to support economic and societal development have had, at best, mixed results: A lack of infrastructure, brain drain, political instability, and corrupt practices by actors on both sides have weakened the impact of these efforts. In addition to these challenges, African governments and companies are faced with a changing playing field brought about by the digital revolution, the 24-hour news cycle, the financial crises, and international pressure to combat climate change.
Despite these challenges, progress is well being made. The hosting of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, through controversial, was a symbol of the continent’s growing prominence and should have a positive long-term impact on tourism and investment. Micro-finance schemes have provided a unique way of combining philanthropy with profit, and there success can be seen by their recent introduction in developed countries. The changing playing field outlined above also has its benefits, allowing the continent to ‘skip’ technological development stages - such as wired telecommunications.
In their efforts to foster stable economic growth, African countries will rely heavily on their ability to attract tourists and external investment. The image of a country abroad, its national brand, is therefore of paramount importance. As was apparent in the run-up to the South African World Cup, African countries will have to work hard to convince of their security and stability. The ICD will therefore hold “The Rise of Africa” to explore the concept of nation branding, and how African governments, companies, and other stakeholders can engage with it.
“The Rise of Africa” will be held in conjunction with the Berlin International Economics Congress 2011. For further information about this event please visit www.biec.de.
Speakers
The speakers during the conferences will include leading figures and experts from international politics, academia, the diplomatic community, civil society and the private sector, from across the world. These speakers will include a number of individuals from the ICD Advisory Board (for further information about the Advisory Board please click here).
Conference Participants
The conference participants will include young professionals, students and scholars, civil society practitioners, private sector representatives, journalists, and other interested stakeholders from across the world.
To apply: http://www.culturaldiplomacy.org/experienceafrica/index.php?en_the-rise-of-africa_application-form http://www.culturaldiplomacy.org/academy/index.php?en_conferences_biec2011_applicationform
Certificate of Attendance
All conference participants will be awarded an official certificate of attendance at the end of the program. This certificate will confirm attendance and provide details of the speakers who took part during the program and the topics discussed.
Participant Papers
The Institute for Cultural Diplomacy encourages research and progressive thought into the fields of culture, globalization and international relations. In this regard, the ICD welcomes participants of the Conference to submit papers on this subject. The papers can cover any topic within these fields, according to your own particular interests and passions. Participants can submit work that they have completed in the past for other purposes, ongoing research or a paper written specifically for the conference. Groups of students are also allowed to submit collaborative pieces of work.
Sustainable Network
Conference participants will become part of a growing international network of people from across the world with different fields of interest and levels of experience, who share a commitment to intercultural exchange. Participants will be able to remain in touch with each other through the ICD Online Network.
Cultural Diplomacy in Africa - A Forum for Young Leaders
"Africa and the Global Economy: The Future of Nation Branding, Tourism and International Investment on the African Continent"
(Berlin, from 09th - 16th March 2011) www.icd-africa.org
Cultural Diplomacy in Africa: A Forum for Young Leaders (CDA) is a network of young, dynamic individuals from across the world, who share an interest in the African continent. The program is based on the recognition that cultural diplomacy represents an important tool in helping Africa to address the challenges it currently faces. The network conducts ongoing activity aimed at supporting development and strengthening relations between different countries and cultural groups within Africa, and between African and external partners.
Individuals can join the CDA Forum by taking part in one of the CDA Weeklong Seminars, which are held every 3-4 months in Berlin, Germany. Each CDA Weeklong Seminar will be focused on a specific theme related to the African continent and the goals of the Forum. These Weeklong Seminars include lectures, seminars, and workshops lead by experts from the fields of politics, academia, and civil society, as well as cultural and social activities. In addition to raising awareness amongst the participants of the field of cultural diplomacy and salient issues concerning the African continent, the week also provides an opportunity to network and experience the vibrant Berlin.
Once they have joined the CDA Forum, members are supported by the ICD in organizing leadership initiatives, conducting academic research, and are invited to join the ICD Online Forum - enabling them to share information and communicate with likeminded individuals across the world
Conference Participants
The forthcoming CDA Weeklong Seminar is open to applications from young professionals and students with an interest in international relations and the African region, as well as international stakeholders from civil society, the media, the private sector, and international politics.
To apply: http://www.culturaldiplomacy.org/experienceafrica/index.php?en_cda_application-form
The Institute for Cultural Diplomacywww.culturaldiplomacy.org
The Institute for Cultural Diplomacy is an international, not-for-profit, non-governmental organization with headquarters in Berlin, Germany. The goal of the ICD is to promote global peace and stability through strengthening and supporting intercultural relations at all levels. Over the past decade the ICD has grown to become one of Europe’s largest independent cultural exchange organizations, whose programs facilitate interaction between individuals of all cultural, academic, and professional backgrounds, from across the world.
Previous Events
Previous events held by the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy include "The Future of US Foreign Policy" (Washington DC, January 4th-6th – www.icd-usforeignpolicy.org
). Speakers in this event included the Honorable Michael Chertoff - Former United States Secretary of Homeland Security; Senator William Emerson Brock III - 18th United States Secretary of Labor; Admiral James Milton Loy - Former United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security; Former Commandant of the Coast Guard; Vivian Schiller - CEO and President of NPR; Governor William Weld - Former Governor of Massachusetts and the Hon. Senator Tim Hutchinson - Former United States Senator from Arkansas.
In November 2010 the ICD hosted “A World without Walls: An International Conference on Peacebuilding, Reconciliation and Globalization in an Interdependent World”, which marked the twentieth anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (www.world-without-walls.org).
Speakers in this event included Lord Anthony Giddens (Baron Giddens, of Southgate) - Professor Emeritus at the London School of Economics; Former Director of the London School of Economics; Janez Janša - Former Prime Minister of Slovenia; Joaquim Chissano - Former President of Mozambique; Former Chairperson of the African Union; and Lord Jack McConnell - Former First Minister of Scotland.
In May 2010 the ICD hosted The International Symposium on Cultural Diplomacy 2010 (www.icd-interantionalsymposium.org
). Speakers in this event included Bertie Ahern - Former Prime minister of Ireland; Emil Constantinescu - ICD Advisory Board Member - Former President of Romania; Sir Malcolm Rifkind - Former Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom; Kjell Magne Bondevik - Former Prime Minister of Norway; and Dr. Vaira Vīķe-Freiberga - ICD Advisory Board Member - Former President of Latvia.
In February, 2010, the ICD hosted the Berlin International Economics Congress: An Interdisciplinary Analysis of the Roles of Global Politics & Civil Society in International Economics (www.biec.de).
For any additional information please address any queries to cda@culturaldiplomacy.org
For any additional information please address any queries to cda@culturaldiplomacy.org
With warm regards and gratitude,
